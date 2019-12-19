Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Parish
More Obituaries for EDWARD GRAHAM
EDWARD J. GRAHAM

EDWARD J. GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM EDWARD J.

Age 87, of Monroeville, passed away on December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Evalene (Stephens) Graham; loving father of Mark (Olivia), Edward, Jr. (Anne) and Kevin (Pam) Graham; proud grandfather of Erika, Meaghan, Chris, Rachel, Erin, Brittany, and Chelsea; and great-grandfather of Avrey, Payton, Madden, Brennen, Bentley, and Jonas. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Alice (Rapp) Graham; and his siblings, Willa, Virginia, Ruth, Emma, and Stanley. Edward was a graduate of Duquesne University where he earned his bachelors degree in business. He honorably served as a Colonel in the Air National Guard and was active duty during the Vietnam War. He had a 35 year banking career with Mellon Bank where he was the Vice President, and retired from Northside Deposit Bank after five years. Friends will be received Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Remember
