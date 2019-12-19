|
GRAHAM EDWARD J.
Age 87, of Monroeville, passed away on December 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Evalene (Stephens) Graham; loving father of Mark (Olivia), Edward, Jr. (Anne) and Kevin (Pam) Graham; proud grandfather of Erika, Meaghan, Chris, Rachel, Erin, Brittany, and Chelsea; and great-grandfather of Avrey, Payton, Madden, Brennen, Bentley, and Jonas. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Alice (Rapp) Graham; and his siblings, Willa, Virginia, Ruth, Emma, and Stanley. Edward was a graduate of Duquesne University where he earned his bachelors degree in business. He honorably served as a Colonel in the Air National Guard and was active duty during the Vietnam War. He had a 35 year banking career with Mellon Bank where he was the Vice President, and retired from Northside Deposit Bank after five years. Friends will be received Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019