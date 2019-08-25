|
HERRLE, JR. EDWARD J.
Of Chesapeake, VA, passed away at home on August 21, 2019, after turning 75 on his birthday, August 19. Ed was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, the eldest son of Edward Herrle, Sr. and Rita Schmotzer Herrle, both deceased. He attended and graduated from St. George's Catholic School, and as he said, "There was always a Herrle in every single class." Ed served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard and was called to active duty as a medic in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam Conflict. As his wife, Rebecca Herrle, I am writing this obituary with a breaking heart, losing the love of my life. Quite simply, Ed was the finest man I have ever known. I also write with a full heart, having been given the opportunity to share these many wonderful years with not only a husband, but also with a best friend. Ed approached life, whether good times or sad times, as the eternal optimist, always seeing a glass half full. His amazing strength was an inspiration. Family was important to Ed, deeply loving each one of us. He was proud of his son, Grant; daughter-in-law, Cindee; and his granddaughter, Skylar, the apple of his eye. The first of six boys, Ed's close-knit family includes, Thomas (Sue) Herrle of Cleveland, Rick (Margaret) Herrle of Phoenix, and Donald Herrle, David (Jackie) Herrle, and Kenneth (Shari) Herrle of Pittsburgh. His nieces and nephews, Jenny, Stephanie, Nick, Stacey; and his godson, Dan, were especially important to him. He loved watching all of the Herrle children grow into fine young men and women. Throughout his working years, Ed formed many lifelong friendships in both the car business, working for Chrysler and Toyota, and in the golf business. He was a golf sales professional and owned Columbia Golf Sales for over 25 years. Golf was his passion, and he was a charter member of the USGA. He enjoyed playing golf at courses throughout the USA, as well as Ireland and Scotland, and other countries. Ed was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Ed, as you said many times, you had no regrets; you had lived a wonderful life. Life without you here by our side will never be the same, but you will live in our hearts forever, as you carry our hearts with you. HOLLOMON-BROWN is handling final arrangements. Services are private; however, we will celebrate Ed's life at Greenbrier Country Club, where he spent many happy days/years, in the near future. Should you wish to make any donation in Ed's honor, please remember the or a . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.