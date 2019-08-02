Home

EDWARD J. HETTICH Sr. Obituary
HETTICH, SR. EDWARD J.

Age 97, of Bethel Park, born February 17, 1922 in Hawthorne, NY, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 72 years to the late Dorothy Hettich; son of the late Marie and Emil Hettich, Sr.; loving father of Edward (Valeria) Hettich, Jr. and Betty (Dan) Huebert; proud grandfather of Jason (Kathy) Hettich, Douglas (Casey) Hettich, Kelly (Derek) Pollard (Huebert) and the late Amanda Huebert; great-grandfather of Alexis  Hettich. Ed served in the United States Army Air Force from 1944 to 1946. While residing in NY, he and his wife, Dorothy were avid participants at Field Archery Tournaments throughout NY, CT and NJ. They both achieved many trophies in the Expert Class. Edward held the Office of President of Greenwood Archers and Tel-Star Bowmen. In 1965 he was appointed as a Federal Aviation Administration Airworthiness Inspector and worked for the FAA for 25 years.  During his service with the FAA, he received several Outstanding Performance Awards and he received the Charles Taylor Award, the most prestigious award in aviation maintenance. Upon retiring he operated a consulting business as a Designated Airworthiness Representative for the FAA for sixteen years. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Valentine Catholic Church.  Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
