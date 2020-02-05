Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bede Church
EDWARD J. I. GANNON Jr.

EDWARD J. I. GANNON Jr. Obituary
GANNON, JR. EDWARD J. I.

Age 89, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, following a short illness. Ed is survived by his sons, Edward III (Lisa) and Christopher (Sharon); his grandchildren, Kristina, Maksim, Isabelle and Jack; brother-in-law, John Burns; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Jane (Burns); and his sisters, Mary Madelyn Castner and Dr. Jeanne Alvin. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh, School of Law, Ed practiced law for more than 50 years as a member of Hazlett, Gannon & Jacobs. More recently, Ed served on the Wilkins Township zoning board. Ed was an active member of several organizations, including the Irish Centre of Pittsburgh, Gaelic Arts Society and the Frick Park Lawn Bowling Club. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bede Church at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Catholic High School or Duquesne University. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
