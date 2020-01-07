|
KEEFE EDWARD J. "EDDIE"
Age 55, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa (Juliano); beloved son of Jean (Benigni) and the late Edward Keefe; dear brother of David (Robin), Adam Keefe, Deborah (the late Dan) Weimerskirch and the late Michael Keefe; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Eddie was a Certified PA State Inspection Mechanic. He worked at the family auto repair shop "Keefe Auto" on Mt. Washington from high school until shortly before the business closing in 2015. Beside his passion for cars, Eddie also enjoyed dirt bike riding, fishing, beer can collecting, model trains and bowling. He also enjoyed spending many weeks of the summer in the family cottage at Geneva-On-The-Lake, Ohio. Visitations at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt Washington (412 381-2323) on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. with a Blessing at the conclusion of visitations.
