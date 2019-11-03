|
KRALL, SR. EDWARD J.
Of Kennedy Township, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 2. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary Krall and three sisters. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dolores (Savatt); children, Edward J. Krall, Jr., Sharon (Ralph) Wynkoop, Scott (Shelley) Krall; grandchildren, Brandi (William) Coyle, Nicholas Wynkoop, Timothy Krall, Andrew (Alyssa) Krall; great-grandchildren, Aubree and Addison Coyle; and many nieces and nephews. Edward served for two years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge, Eddie worked for 34 years with the State Correctional System, retiring as Deputy Warden. He then worked for eleven years with the Allegheny County Jail, retiring as Captain. Pappy loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything in this world. He was such a presence in our lives and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. TUESDAY in St. Malachy Church, Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Amaranth Diabetes Research, Grand Court of Pennsylvania, c/o Kimberly Webster, 2173 Mercer-West Middlesex Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019