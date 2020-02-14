|
|
KRESS EDWARD J.
Age 92, of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born December 30, 1927, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Edward and Anna (Linz) Kress. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Polichio) Kress for 47 years; loving father of Edward Kress and Lynn (Eric) Hutchison; grandfather of Nolan and Caleb; brother of the late Claire Dorsch Muenz; brother-in-law of Connie Polichio, Jane (Casimir) Pellegrini, Esther (Robert) Dick and the late Rose (Lou) Ferraro, Germaine (Joseph) Bellissimo, Frances (Evan) Kisick and Dante Polichio. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. Growing up on the North Side during the Great Depression, he worked at St. Boniface Church bingos at an early age and joined the U.S. Postal Service at age 16 to assist his family financially. He was an Army Veteran drafted November 8, 1950, serving in Alaska during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he became a second father to his sister's six children, moving in with the family, while her husband Joe suffered and eventually succumbed to cancer. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School Class of 1946 and Duquesne University where he obtained a B.A. and a Master of Education. He became a teacher with the Pittsburgh Public Schools, where he taught at Cowley and Baxter Elementary Schools. He later became a principal at McCleary and Dilworth Traditional Academies. He lovingly cared for his wife during the 16 years she suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, where he faithfully attended mass every Sunday and a member of the Millvale /American Legion Post 118. He enjoyed hunting with his cousins, fishing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He will always be remembered for his selfless nature and kindness to all. He will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, on Sunday, February 16, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Monday at 10 a.m. After the Mass, a burial will follow at the Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020