EDWARD J. MURZYN

EDWARD J. MURZYN Obituary
MURZYN EDWARD J.

On June 13, 2019, age 83, of Munhall. Ed was the beloved husband of the late Maureen Murzyn (Yacobucci); loving father of Melissa (Jim) Janisin and Janet (Bill) Bennett; grandfather of Kaylyn, Michael, Bryar, Mallory, Danica, Joey and Jimmy; much beloved brother of  Dorothy Ramsey, Mary Agnes Piscitelli, and the late Evelyn, Joseph, Ben, and Albert Murzyn. Ed was a U.S. Army Veteran, an active member of St. Therese Church and an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2 – 4 and 6–8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). A Memorial Mass will be on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter Pittsburgh Office, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
