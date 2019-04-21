Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EDWARD J. NANZ

EDWARD J. NANZ Obituary
NANZ EDWARD J.

Age 68, of Glenshaw on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susanne M. (Donahue) Nanz; son of Kay and the late Robert Nanz; brother of Robert (Jennie) Nanz and Maureen; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friend, Tom Travers. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
