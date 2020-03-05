EDWARD J. PALMER Jr.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, of Edgewood, age 94. Beloved husband of 30 years to Carolyn Kelley Palmer; loving father of Laurie Palmer, Jennifer Palmer, Regis Stroud, Betsy Gamza and her husband Jeff, and the late Edward J. Palmer III; dear Popa of Ryan, Joey, Sarah, and Sydney; brother of the late Clayton, Jack, Ruth, and Lois. Mr. Palmer proudly served in the Marines during WWII and Korea. He retired after 44 years from the Switch & Signal in Swissvale. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held in the Beulah Presbyterian Church, Churchill Friday morning at 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
