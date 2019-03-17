|
|
PASQUARELLI EDWARD J.
Age 75, of Oakmont (formerly of Allison Park and Pittsburgh), passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Carmella Pasquarelli; husband of Bernard E. Wallace; brother of Mary Gaita-Moulton and the late Frank (Marie) Pasquarelli; uncle of Chuck (Bethany) Gaita, Thomas (Lauret) Gaita, Carol (Joe) Palombi, and Artie (Becky) Moulton; also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private in Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Arrangements entrusted to the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019