Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD PATULA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. PATULA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. PATULA Obituary
PATULA EDWARD J.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Edward J. Patula, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, went home to Heaven at the age of 75.  Ed impacted many lives and was an example of living his faith, selflessness and humility.  He loved people well and was always willing to go the extra mile to help others. As a PhD Mechanical Engineer, and a General Manager at US Steel Research, Ed loved fixing things and solving problems (which included some ideas about his beloved Steelers). Ed was intelligent yet humble.  He was compassionate, optimistic, and had a great sense of humor.  Even in the face of a terminal brain cancer diagnosis, he maintained a positive attitude and a concern for others.  He loved playing games, listening to music, family reunions, watching sports on TV, golfing, hunting, fishing, enjoying ice cream, and spending time with family and friends.  Above all, he loved God. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Helen and his son, Eddie.  Ed is survived by his wife, Paulette; his children, Sue (David DeMoss) and Jim (Tamara); his grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson and Alex; his brother Bill (Meila); and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.  Family and friends will be received at GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100) on Saturday, January 18, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, January 19, 1-6 p.m.  Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for more information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -