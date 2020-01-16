|
PATULA EDWARD J.
On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Edward J. Patula, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, went home to Heaven at the age of 75. Ed impacted many lives and was an example of living his faith, selflessness and humility. He loved people well and was always willing to go the extra mile to help others. As a PhD Mechanical Engineer, and a General Manager at US Steel Research, Ed loved fixing things and solving problems (which included some ideas about his beloved Steelers). Ed was intelligent yet humble. He was compassionate, optimistic, and had a great sense of humor. Even in the face of a terminal brain cancer diagnosis, he maintained a positive attitude and a concern for others. He loved playing games, listening to music, family reunions, watching sports on TV, golfing, hunting, fishing, enjoying ice cream, and spending time with family and friends. Above all, he loved God. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill, his mother, Helen and his son, Eddie. Ed is survived by his wife, Paulette; his children, Sue (David DeMoss) and Jim (Tamara); his grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson and Alex; his brother Bill (Meila); and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received at GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100) on Saturday, January 18, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, January 19, 1-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for more information.