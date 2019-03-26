SCHWEINBERG EDWARD J.

Of North Braddock, age 62, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy (Kaefer) Schweinberg for 40 years. Loving and proud father of Tim (Jessica) Schweinberg of South Fayette, Kristi and T.J. Schweinberg, both of North Braddock; treasured grandfather of Connor, Tyler and Landen Schweinberg; dear brother of Debbie (Rich) Raible of Wilkins Twp., Betty (Bob) Goulder of West Mifflin and Christina (Bob) Hartshorne of NY. Ed was the Managing Director of Customer Service for Peoples Gas with 36 years of service with the company. Ed was devoted and dedicated to his family and his volunteer efforts were connected to his children's activities. He coached North Braddock Little League and Pony League when the boys participated and Ed was President of the Woodland Hills Hockey club when they played with the club. He was grateful to be a positive impact on all the kids he coached and for whom he volunteered. Ed's favorite family pursuit was traveling to Disney World for vacation, which they did perhaps 40 times. He loved to collect Disney memorabilia and his office at Peoples on the North Shore was decorated with those Disney items. For about 10 years, until 2015, Ed was a WPIAL football referee. Ed also was blessed with artistic talent which he used to create original paintings. He also figured out projects and was an all-around handyman. Ed was skilled and knowledgeable in technology and always was willing to help family and friends in repairing their computers. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A private Blessing Service will be held on Thursday and Ed will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's' Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .