Age 89, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Castle Shannon. Beloved husband of 59 years to Ann (Kubiczki) Stawowczyk; loving father of Edward J. (Maryann), Michael J., Steven W. and Cynthia Klein; cherished grandfather of Edward, Myranda and Matthew; caring brother of the late Mary, Helen, Josephine and John; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Ed served honorably in the US Air Force. He was a proud member of The Graphic Arts International Union and a longtime devout parishioner of St. Sylvester Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment with full military honors at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
