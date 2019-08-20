|
STELIGA EDWARD J.
Age 80, of North Versailles, passed away on August 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha Jane (Krsul) Steliga; loving father of Carol (Joe) Forslund, Diane (Tim) Kalina, and Richard "Litty" Steliga; proud grandfather of eight; and great-grandfather of nine; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, John "Stu" Steliga; parents, Michael and Mary (Pelczar) Steliga; and sister, Emily (Jim) Klinefelter. Ed was a 1956 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. Following high school, he attended the police academy and served the community as a Patrolman and Chief of North Versailles Twp. Police Department. He was an avid fisherman and loved to spend time on Lake Erie. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
