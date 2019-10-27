|
TYLER EDWARD J. "TED"
Age 95, of Cranberry Twp., died Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary Lou (Sneathen); proud father of Louise Ewing (Tom) and Carol Hill (Ken); caring grandfather of Tom Ewing, Jr., Michael Ewing, Jessica Hill, Todd Hill and Dena Schmid; and great-grandfather of nine. Ted is also survived by his foster son, Timote Monoa. Ted served in the Navy, worked for Bell Telephone, was Assistant Chief of Highland Fire Department, an active member of the Masonic Lodge, and a devoted Trustee of Ingomar United Methodist Church for many years. In his retirement he volunteered his services for over 20 years as handy-man, electrician, and lawn care for the Sunset Beach Christian School. In 1986 the Governor of Hawaii presented him with the "Distinguished Citizen Award" for his dedication to the school. He truly was just like Santa Claus – always doing for others but not wanting anything in return.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019