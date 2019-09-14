Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish
EDWARD J. WELSH


1922 - 2019
EDWARD J. WELSH Obituary
WELSH EDWARD J.

Age 97, of Baldwin, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Devoted husband of 63 years to the late PollyAnn K. Welsh; father of Philip J. Welsh; brother of Elaine W. Horvath and Frank Welsh; son of the late Frank and Anna Welsh. Ed was a long time employee of US Steel, who took a few years in the 1940's to serve his country in the US Army. He enjoyed traveling, visiting most of the United States, in addition to vacationing in Florida, and was an avid Pirates fan. Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
