|
|
WHITE EDWARD J.
Age 79, of Dormont, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on November 24, 2019. Loving husband of the late Linda (Berringer); beloved son of the late Regis and Margaret (McKnight); cherished father of Edward (Katrina), Matthew (Brenda) and Lisa Dawson (Terry); dear brother of the late Margaret, Eugene, Marylou and "Red"; adoring grandfather of Kaitlin, Ryan, Kelly, Kortney, Luke, Tia, Addison and Chloe; treasured friend of many. Celebration of his LIFE on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are suggested. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019