ZAHN EDWARD J.
Sadly, on Friday, November 1, 2019, of New Brighton, formerly of Crafton, passed away peacefully at home. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Karen Diane (Csuk); proud father of Ashley Divens (George), Nicole Glowark (Michael), Danielle Bozic (Derek), Edward and Michael; loving grandfather of George and Margaret Glowark; son of Dolly Zahn (Lane); brother of Bernadette Landon (Tom), Victoria McCartney (Dan), Joanne O' Donnell (Chris) and Bob (Krissy) and special brother, Kevin Buettner; treasured uncle and friend of many. Edward is preceded in death by his father, Bob Zahn; sister, Barbara Turney and brother Chuckie. Ed will be remembered by his wife Karen as "The love of her life", as a kind and gentle father to his children and an excited and caring grandfather. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, November 4th from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1622 Wise Road, Carnegie PA, 15106. In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to the family. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019