Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carnegie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD ZAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD J. ZAHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD J. ZAHN Obituary
ZAHN EDWARD J.

Sadly, on Friday, November 1, 2019, of New Brighton, formerly of Crafton, passed away peacefully at home.  Edward is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Karen Diane (Csuk); proud father of Ashley Divens (George), Nicole Glowark (Michael), Danielle Bozic (Derek), Edward and Michael; loving grandfather of George and Margaret Glowark; son of Dolly Zahn (Lane); brother of Bernadette Landon (Tom), Victoria McCartney (Dan), Joanne O' Donnell (Chris) and Bob (Krissy) and special brother, Kevin Buettner; treasured uncle and friend of many.  Edward is preceded in death by his father, Bob Zahn; sister, Barbara Turney and brother Chuckie. Ed will be remembered by his wife Karen as "The love of her life", as a kind and gentle father to his children and an excited and caring grandfather.  Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, November 4th from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1622 Wise Road, Carnegie PA, 15106.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to the family. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -