|
|
CARNEY EDWARD JAMES
Age 56, of Mars, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved father of Faith (Joel) Paladin, Gregory, Christopher and Nathan Carney; grandfather of Lana Paladin; son of Edward Carney and Margaret McFalls; brother of Keith and Kevin Carney; dear friend of Greta Siler. NO VISITATION. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Bridge City Church, 1615 Termon Ave., Pgh., PA. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019