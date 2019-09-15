|
McNABB, JR. EDWARD JAMES
Age 88, residing at the Little Sisters of the Poor, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Beloved husband of 59 years to Gloria (Jedinak) McNabb; dear father of Debra (Tom) Johnson, Mary (the late Tim) Jones, and the late Susan (surviving spouse, Larry) Tutino; grandfather of Steven, Tisha, Tim, Jr., Heather, Joe, Melissa, Sean, Leah, Sarah and Ezra; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter due in November; brother of Jane (the late Charles) Marks, Dorothy (the late Jack) Lawrence and the late Robert McNabb, Elsie Neal and Ruth Johnson; son of the late Edward and Anna McNabb. Ed served as a sacristan at St. John of God Parish. He was an usher and volunteer at St. Frances de Sales. He served on the McKees Rocks Board Council for 24 years. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS H.R. Dixon, DD-708, a Third Degree Knight of Columbus, member of the American Legion Post # 618. Proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at Little Sisters of the Poor for the last year. He retired from Columbia Gas after 42 years of service. Ed started as a laborer and finished as an Area and Plant Supervisor. He was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and friend to all. Family and Friends are welcome for Visitation on SATURDAY at Little Sisters of the Poor, 2-6 p.m. 1021 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Additional visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday. 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's, Entombment Ressurection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to Little Sister of the poor, 1021 Benton Ave., Pittsbugh, PA 15212. Please view the family's online obituary at www.musmannofh.com
