|
|
ARNOLD EDWARD JOHN "EDDIE" "E.J."
Age 49, of Mt. Lebanon, suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie Kartsonas Arnold; loving father of Alexa and Tessa Arnold; son of Edward H. and Marilyn (MacGregor) Arnold; brother of Tina (Brian) Budeit and Brenda (Jim) Kunst; son-in-law of John and JoAnn Kartsonas; brother-in-law of Dean (Katie) Kartsonas and Alexia (Keith) Rheinhardt; uncle of Brittney, Jude, Noah, Madison Kunst, Sophia, Jack, and Emilia Kartsonas, Mason Rheinhardt. Edward was born on August 4, 1970, in Oakland, MD. His family has had and enjoyed a second home for over 55 years in Deep Creek Lake, a place where the sun is always shining. Edward was an Industrial Hygienist with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for over 20 years. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1988, and California University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1992. He was a member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church with his family, active in the Boy Scouts as a teenager and reached the level of Eagle Scout, Y Princess and Questors with both of his daughters (Cherokee Tribe-Sun King) as Chief and Assistant Chief. He was DJ Ed (Free J) for his daughter's school functions and Y Princess picnics, a Girl Scout Cookie Dad. He was always dedicated to his wife and daughters, always happy and with a smile on his face. He also enjoyed his friends and a little cycling, golf and fishing. He could build, or willing to build, anything even without directions. He was always willing to lend a hand to whomever asked. Friends welcome TUESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019