EDWARD JOHN "E.J." "EDDIE" ARNOLD

EDWARD JOHN "E.J." "EDDIE" ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD EDWARD JOHN "EDDIE" "E.J."

Age 49, of Mt. Lebanon, suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie Kartsonas Arnold; loving father of Alexa and Tessa Arnold; son of Edward H. and Marilyn (MacGregor) Arnold; brother of Tina (Brian) Budeit and Brenda (Jim) Kunst; son-in-law of John and JoAnn Kartsonas; brother-in-law of Dean (Katie) Kartsonas and Alexia (Keith) Rheinhardt; uncle of Brittney, Jude, Noah, Madison Kunst, Sophia, Jack, and Emilia Kartsonas, Mason Rheinhardt. Edward was born on August 4, 1970, in Oakland, MD. His family has had and enjoyed a second home for over 55 years in Deep Creek Lake, a place where the sun is always shining. Edward was an Industrial Hygienist with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) for over 20 years. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1988, and California University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1992. He was a member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church with his family, active in the Boy Scouts as a teenager and reached the level of Eagle Scout, Y Princess and Questors with both of his daughters (Cherokee Tribe-Sun King) as Chief and Assistant Chief. He was DJ Ed (Free J) for his daughter's school functions and Y Princess picnics, a Girl Scout Cookie Dad. He was always dedicated to his wife and daughters, always happy and with a smile on his face. He also enjoyed his friends and a little cycling, golf and fishing. He could build, or willing to build, anything even without directions. He was always willing to lend a hand to whomever asked. Friends welcome TUESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY at the funeral home. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
