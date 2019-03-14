Home

EDWARD JOSEPH LUBON Obituary
LUBON EDWARD JOSEPH

Went home to be with our Lord and Savior, March 12, 2019, at age 91. Born on May 19, 1927, Ed was the youngest of eight children from parents who emigrated from Lithuania. Ed and his wife, Ida Jo lovingly raised their two daughters and three sons in Moon Township, where Ed worked as an electrician. Ed was a veteran of two branches of the service, serving in the Navy at the close of World War II and in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Jo; his son, Donald Lubon; and four sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Bill) Paulowich and Cynthia (Kirk) Klingensmith; and his sons, John (Laura) Lubon and David (Debbie) Lubon; his brother and lifelong best friend, Jim Lubon; and ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday March 15, 2019, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TWP., 981 Brodhead Road, where prayer will be recited Saturday at 12:45 p.m. followed by Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St James Church, Sewickley. Rev James Farnan, celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice or St. James Music Program.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
