McCAGUE EDWARD JOSEPH, JR.

Age 94, on Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to Genevieve (McSwigan) McCague; loving father of Edward J. McCague, III (Mary) of Lakewood, NY, Kathryn McCague Pease of Charleston, SC, Margaret McCook McCague of Aspinwall, and Joan, daughter; cherished grandfather of Sonja Sigmund Tutwiler (Rick), Eric Rolf Siegmund and Genevieve Virginia Sims. Ed was a proud veteran of WW II, during which time he served in the Army Air Corps. He was a test pilot of the P 40, and eventually flew gliders over enemy lines in Europe. He was very supportive of veterans, and spent many of his retirement years volunteering at the local VA. He was retired from Kennywood Park, where for many years, he happily was the VP of sales. Friends received Friday, March 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where a parting prayer will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m., at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to , 301 Grant St. Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.