WADDELL EDWARD JOSEPH

He was born on October 21, 1920 and died on July 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Edward F. Waddell and Julia S. Waddell of Pittsburgh. He proudly served as a U.S. Marine during WWII. After returning home, he graduated from Duquesne University in 1950. He had a long career at Ryan Homes as senior vice-president and later operated a land development business until six months prior to his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Trageser Waddell and his sister, Anna Mae Waddell Marsh. He is survived by his son, Edward Waddell, Jr. (wife Phyl); his daughter, Nancy Daffner (husband David); six grandchildren, Christopher Daffner (wife Whitney), Katie Vassalotti (husband Scott), Michael Waddell (wife Kelsey), Jamie Daffner, Kristin Hildreth (husband Kyle), and Erik Gettel; and five great-grandchildren, Audrey Waddell, Charlotte Daffner, Stella Daffner, Carmine Hildreth, and Lillian Hildreth; and nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives will be welcomed on Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA (724-941-3211). His life will be celebrated at a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Ft. Couch Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15241 on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.