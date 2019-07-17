Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
126 Ft. Couch Rd.
Bethel Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD WADDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD JOSEPH WADDELL


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD JOSEPH WADDELL Obituary
WADDELL EDWARD JOSEPH

He was born on October 21, 1920 and died on July 11, 2019.  He was the son of the late Edward F. Waddell and Julia S. Waddell of Pittsburgh. He proudly served as a U.S. Marine during WWII. After returning home, he graduated from Duquesne University in 1950. He had a long career at Ryan Homes as senior vice-president and later operated a land development business until six months prior to his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Trageser Waddell and his sister, Anna Mae Waddell Marsh. He is survived by his son, Edward Waddell, Jr. (wife Phyl); his daughter, Nancy Daffner (husband David); six grandchildren, Christopher Daffner (wife Whitney), Katie Vassalotti (husband Scott), Michael Waddell (wife Kelsey), Jamie Daffner, Kristin Hildreth (husband Kyle), and Erik Gettel; and five great-grandchildren, Audrey Waddell, Charlotte Daffner, Stella Daffner, Carmine Hildreth, and Lillian Hildreth; and nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives will be welcomed on Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA (724-941-3211). His life will be celebrated at a Catholic Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Ft. Couch Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15241 on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now