KHOREY EDWARD

Of Munhall, on April 14, 2019. Age 91. Son of the late George and Afeefy (Koury) Khorey; brother of Eugene (late Margaret) Khorey, the late Russell (late Violet) Khorey and Infant Marlene H. Khorey; beloved uncle of Denise, Marlene, Robin, David and Doug; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-nephew. Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. Trisagion Prayers Tuesday 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson St., Pgh. followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Fr. Joshua Makoul officiating. Entombment Lebanon Church Cemetery, West Mifflin. Edward was a former Police Officer with the Munhall Borough Police Department, a veteran of the Navy serving in WWII, and a long time employee of Peter J. Caruso & Sons, Inc. He was also a nationally renowned derbaki (Arabic drum) player who entertained with the likes of Danny Thomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral or .