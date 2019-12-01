Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
EDWARD KOCUR

EDWARD KOCUR Obituary
KOCUR EDWARD

Age 96, of Hampton Twp., on November 30 , 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Janzelle. Father of Edward Alan (Adriana) and James (Arlene) Kocur; grandfather of Amanda (Michael D'Amico), Alexa, Justin and Emily; great-grandfather of Antonio and Louis; brother of Leonard, Liliane, Marie and the late John, Joseph, Al, Charles, Florence and Elizabeth. Ed was a veteran of World War II and served in the Mighty 8th Air Force based in England. After the war, Ed graduated from Duquesne University and eventually worked as a procurement administrator at Bettis Atomic Power Lab in West Mifflin. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 a.m. St. Bonaventure Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
