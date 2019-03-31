Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Age 87, on Saturday March 23, 2019, of Wilkinsburg. Beloved Husband of Elsie E. (Gilliland); loving father of Edward Kooser, Jr.; dear grandfather of Sarah Fedunok and Emily Turner; great-grandfather of Jude; loving brother of Edwin and Shirley. Retired from Western Pennsylvania School of the Deaf. Friends received Tuesday ONLY 2-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Service at the Funeral Home, Wednesday 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
