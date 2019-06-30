Home

More Obituaries for EDWARD KOSOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD KOSOSKI

EDWARD KOSOSKI Obituary
KOSOSKI EDWARD

Age 83, of Westwood (Pittsburgh), passed peacefully at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019; beloved husband for 60 years of Charmaine (Habjanetz) Kososki; brother of Rose Kosis, Pauline Besseck, Joseph Kososki, and the late Stanley Kososki, Leona Mahoney, and Raymond Kososki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Kososki proudly served in the US Army and was employed by Sears as a service technician for 32 years. Visitation Tuesday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at HENNEY, BRADWELL AND NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The First United Presbyterian Church of Crafton Heights Food Pantry. henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
