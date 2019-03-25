Home

Age 87, of Sewickley passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was the husband of Catherine Combs Beaman; they shared 67 years of marriage together. He was born May 29, 1931; the son of the late Betty Kovan Beaman. Edward graduated from Moon High School. He was the Superintendent in Maintenance for Shenango Steel retiring in in 1993 with 47 years of service. Ed was a member Coraopolis Presbyterian Church, IOOF, Coraopolis Lodge 672 F&AM, 32 degree with Valley of Pittsburgh Consistory and a Shriner with Syria Shrine Pittsburgh. He will be remembered for his radiant smile and expressive art of conversation. He had a zest for life and was a loving caring soul. Surviving him, are his wife Catherine; three children, Karen (Lee) Sabat of Kennedy Twp., Thomas Beaman of Crafton and Marsha Beaman of CA; three great-grandchildren, Dante (Brittney) Massey, Darren Massey, Tyler Banks; great-great-grandfather to Daylin Wilcox; a sister, E. Betty Beaman of Sewickley. He was also predeceased by a grandchild, Renee L. Sabat; and a brother, Robert L. Beaman. Friends will be received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 865 Fifth Ave., where a Service with Rev. Dr. Thomas Petrosky officiating will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hopewell Hebron Cemetery. Members of Coraopolis Lodge 672F&AM will hold a Service Tuesday at the Funeral Home for their departed Brother. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
