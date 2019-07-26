|
|
BETZ EDWARD L.
Age 78, of Cooksburg, passed away after a courageous battle on Monday, July 22, 2019 while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born March 7, 1941 in Bethel Park, he was the son of the late Andrew F. Betz and Ruth Kalchthaler Betz. Ed served proudly in the Air National Guard. He was owner and operator of Landmark Sign Company in Pittsburgh and Erie for 35 years. Following that, he and Tracy moved to Cook Forest, where they built their home and owned operated the Deer Meadow Campground for the past 20 years. Ed was a naturally creative and gifted builder with unimaginable vision. He enjoyed traveling, camping, but most of all, he treasured his time at the lake house. He loved playing ball with his dog, Zoey. He will be remembered for working hard and for his love for his family. Ed will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Tracy Betz, whom he married on February 14, 1992; his children, Stacey Ann Holzer and her husband, Richard, of Townville, Scott Edward Betz and his wife, Debby, of Bethel Park, and Andrew Edward Betz of Cooksburg; and his grandchildren, Alyssa Betz, and Hunter and Hayden Holzer. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Jamison Betz, who passed away on September 19, 1990. A public memorial service will be held for Ed at the Deer Meadow Campground pavilion on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family is requesting donations to the in lieu of flowers. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019