Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
EDWARD LELIK

EDWARD LELIK Obituary
LELIK EDWARD

After a brief illness, Edward, age 92, formerly of Donora, returned to his Heavenly home and joined his late wife, Jeanie. Loving and devoted father of Debby Lelik; brother of Andrew Lelik, Marion Baker and the late Margaret Stunda, William Lelik and Emma Mararvich; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed was a WWII Veteran. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parastas and Funeral Blessing Service 7:00 p.m. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Please meet at the Cemetery by 12:00 p.m. Visit Ed's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
