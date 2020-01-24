|
HORAN EDWARD M.
Age 88, of Castle Shannon, passed away on January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Dabecco) Horan, his wife of 61 years; son of the late Michael D. and Gertrude P. Horan; caring father of Linda A. (James) Ley, Susan M. (Daniel) Pauly, Dr. Edward J. (Teresa) Horan, Diane R. (Daniel) Larkin; Proud Pops of Amie (Ben) Stanton, Diane (Cliff) Metz, Erin (Brian) Hartman, Danielle (Kevin) Proctor, Stacie (Nathan) Hopkins, Kara Pauly, Ryan (Tierney) Larkin, Shannon (Matt) Skiff, Kayla Horan, Michael (Tori) Horan, and Jason Horan; great-grand Pops of 13. Also survived by his brother, Charles M. Horan. Edward was in the printing industry for 60 years, the last 30 years as Owner of Day and Night Press. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, but most of all spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Winifred Catholic Church at 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Family and friends please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020