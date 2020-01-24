Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Winifred Catholic Church
550 Sleepy Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD HORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD M. HORAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD M. HORAN Obituary
HORAN EDWARD M.

Age 88, of Castle Shannon, passed away on January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Dabecco) Horan, his wife of 61 years; son of the late Michael D. and Gertrude P. Horan; caring father of Linda A. (James) Ley, Susan M. (Daniel) Pauly, Dr. Edward J. (Teresa) Horan, Diane R. (Daniel) Larkin; Proud Pops of Amie (Ben) Stanton, Diane (Cliff) Metz, Erin (Brian) Hartman, Danielle (Kevin) Proctor, Stacie (Nathan) Hopkins, Kara Pauly, Ryan (Tierney) Larkin, Shannon (Matt) Skiff, Kayla Horan, Michael (Tori) Horan, and Jason Horan; great-grand Pops of 13. Also survived by his brother, Charles M. Horan. Edward was in the printing industry for 60 years, the last 30 years as Owner of Day and Night Press. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, but most of all spending time with his family.  Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Winifred Catholic Church at 550 Sleepy Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Family and friends please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now