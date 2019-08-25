|
|
KINZEL EDWARD M.
Of Brookline, age 62, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Son of the late Helen and George; former husband of the late Nancy (Kennedy); brother of the late Joseph Kinzel; beloved father of Jamie Kinzel-Nath (James) and Kelly Kinzel; loving grandfather of Isabella, Annalise and Benjamin Nath; brother of Sandra Gumina (Mike), Kenneth Kinzel (Michele), Thomas Kinzel (Michelle), and Ronald Kinzel (Karrie). Edward was a cherished Uncle, Godfather and dear friend to many. He loved coaching little league girls softball for Brookline when his daughters were little. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, most especially his grandkids. He was dear pap-pap and will be forever missed. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, TUESDAY ONLY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church of St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019