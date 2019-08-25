Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church of St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD KINZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD M. KINZEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD M. KINZEL Obituary
KINZEL EDWARD M.

Of Brookline, age 62, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Son of the late Helen and George; former husband of the late Nancy (Kennedy); brother of the late Joseph Kinzel; beloved father of Jamie Kinzel-Nath (James) and Kelly Kinzel; loving grandfather of Isabella, Annalise and Benjamin Nath; brother of Sandra Gumina (Mike), Kenneth Kinzel (Michele), Thomas Kinzel (Michelle), and Ronald Kinzel (Karrie). Edward was a cherished Uncle, Godfather and dear friend to many. He loved coaching little league girls softball for Brookline when his daughters were little. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family, most especially his grandkids. He was dear pap-pap and will be forever missed. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0380, TUESDAY ONLY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church of St. Theresa of Kolkata Parish. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now