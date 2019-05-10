PALMIERI EDWARD M.

Age 82, of Churchill, PA, passed away on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and closest friends. He was born to parents, Michele and Vincenza Palmieri on March 24, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ed was born and raised in Oakland and after marrying the love of his life, Florence (his Duchess) in 1960, remained in the same home where they raised their family until moving to Churchill in 1990. Ed is survived by Florence, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Arlette Miara (Michael "MJ"); son, Michael (Mimi), son, Doug (Kim); and his beloved grandchildren, Carissa, Michael, Anna, Alex and Evan. He is also survived by brothers, Bruno (Mary Lou), Adelmo "Al" (Flora, deceased); and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he dearly loved. Ed graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955. After high school he joined the Marine Corps in 1956, where he served for two years. Ed began his professional career at Bankers Lithographing Co. in 1958, where over a period of 30 years worked his way up from the mail room to become the Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations. At the age of 51, he decided to start his own business where he continued his career doing what he loved until his passing. He set the finest example of love for his family and friends, hard work and dedication for all those who knew him. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire on Saturday, May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m., 108 N. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to , (StJude.org).