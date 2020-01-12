Home

EDWARD M. STAIGER

EDWARD M. STAIGER Obituary
STAIGER EDWARD M.

Age 78, of North Side, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Loving father of Janet M. Lang (James), Kathleen M. Staiger, and Michelle H. Ivosevic. Cherished grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of eight. Edward was full of life and wit and loved to dance. He loved to entertain us with his jokes and magic. Although Ed will be truly missed, he leaves us with a joyful presence which will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Edward's life with be held at a future date.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
