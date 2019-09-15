Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD LUTHERAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD MICHAEL LUTHERAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD MICHAEL LUTHERAN Obituary
LUTHERAN EDWARD MICHAEL

Of West Mifflin, on September 14, 2019, age 41. Loving father of Lily Grace Lutheran; beloved son of Edward and Donna (Carey) Lutheran; brother of Marilyn (Steve) and Nancy Lutheran; uncle of Alan; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Main St., Munhall Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held Thursday (time and place to be announced later.) Ed was an electronic technician in the telecom department with Duquesne Light. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now