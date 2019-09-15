|
LUTHERAN EDWARD MICHAEL
Of West Mifflin, on September 14, 2019, age 41. Loving father of Lily Grace Lutheran; beloved son of Edward and Donna (Carey) Lutheran; brother of Marilyn (Steve) and Nancy Lutheran; uncle of Alan; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Main St., Munhall Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service to be held Thursday (time and place to be announced later.) Ed was an electronic technician in the telecom department with Duquesne Light. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019