EDWARD MICHAEL MOONIS


1949 - 2019
MOONIS EDWARD MICHAEL

Age 69, of White Oak, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in McKeesport on December 6, 1949 and is the son of the late James Edward and Zona McCarthy Moonis. Edward served during the Vietnam Era in the Marines. Until his retirement, he was a firefighter for the County of Allegheny which included working at Greater Pittsburgh Airport and Allegheny County Airport. His hobbies included turning some wrenches and making some sawdust. He is survived by his wife, Alice Burris Moonis; sons, Don Edward (Ruth) Moonis of Frisco, TX and Michael Moonis of McKeesport; stepchildren, Christine Steighner of McKeesport, Mary Harbadin of Forest Hills, and Christopher Harris of White Oak. He is also survived by five grandchildren. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177). Remembrances may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby c/o John Wagner, 4720 Greensprings Avenue, West Mifflin, PA 15122. To share a memory or condolence, please visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
