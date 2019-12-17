|
COCHRANE EDWARD N.
Age 86, proud resident of Glenshaw, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Betty (Grace); loving father of Margie (Don) Rihn and Patty (Roger) Depew; proud grandfather of David Rihn, Kim (Mike) Fitch, Amber Depew and Tyler Depew; and great-grandfather of Parker, Addison and Case Fitch. Ed was the only child of the late Nelson and Helen Cochrane. He was a proud alumni of Shaler High School class of 1951 and Grove City College class of 1955. Ed was a passionate lifelong educator who loved his students and fellow colleagues. He began his teaching career in Grove City School District. He was a fixture in the Shaler Area School District for 33 years and finished his career as Principal of Shaler Area High School in 1993. No matter where he went "Mr. Cochrane" would be recognized by former students. He loved those interactions! Ed was a longtime member of Kiwanis, and served on the Civil Service Commission of Shaler Township. He was active with the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and served as past President of the Allegheny County Chapter. Ed was an elder and longtime member of Memorial Park Church. Although he will always be remembered for his service to his community, his greatest joys were traveling with Betty, times spent fishing, and being a loving, supportive and fun "Dad" and "Grandpap". Friends received at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Memorial Park Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ed's memory to the SAEA Scholarship fund c/o Shaler Area High School, 381 Wible Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019