EDWARD NORMAN ROOLF Jr.


1928 - 2019
EDWARD NORMAN ROOLF Jr. Obituary
ROOLF, JR. EDWARD NORMAN

Edward Norman Roolf, Jr., affectionately known as "Sheriff" by countless residents in the greater Pittsburgh area, passed peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Ed leaves his wife of sixty four years, Faith Carol Roolf (nee Hughes) and a daughter, Karen Laurine Schaller (William A.). No visitation. A memorial service to celebrate Ed's life is planned and will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
