|
|
ROOLF, JR. EDWARD NORMAN
Edward Norman Roolf, Jr., affectionately known as "Sheriff" by countless residents in the greater Pittsburgh area, passed peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Ed leaves his wife of sixty four years, Faith Carol Roolf (nee Hughes) and a daughter, Karen Laurine Schaller (William A.). No visitation. A memorial service to celebrate Ed's life is planned and will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019