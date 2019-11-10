|
|
ROOLF, JR. EDWARD NORMAN
Affectionately known as Sheriff to countless greater Pittsburgh residents, Edward "Ed" Norman Roolf, Jr., of Carnegie, passed peacefully at age 90, on September 23 2019 at Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center, Allegheny County, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. Ed, the son of the late Edward Norman, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Reis) Roolf, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 6, 1928. Ed worked for the Pittsburgh Press for decades, beginning as a newsboy in his teens and once graduating from Perry High School in 1947, in the circulation department. In 1960, the Roolf family relocated to Austintown, Ohio, where Ed was the Circulation Manager for the Pittsburgh Press and served as a auxiliary patrolman with the Austintown Police. In the early 1970's, the family returned to the Pittsburgh area in the North Hills, and Ed, was once again in charge of Pittsburgh Press circulation in his hometown. Throughout the late 1940's until 1960, Ed was in active service with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He first enlisted on June 22, 1948 and served on and off until his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard on January 6, 1960. On March 29, 1964 he was honorably discharged from the Ohio Standby Reserve. Ed was a qualified marksman, attended Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was the recipient of the Occupation Medal-Germany, having served in Neu Ulm Germany with the Headquarters Battery of the 107th Field Artillery Battalion during the U.S. occupation following World War II He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams; Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. A man with a generous heart and gregarious nature, Ed never hesitated to assist family, friends and neighbors with almost any task. He will be sadly missed by his wife of sixty-four years, Faith Carol (Hughes) Roolf and his daughter, Karen Laurine Schaller (William Anton, Jr.). Brother of the late Laurine "Lol" Margaret Gruemken (Harry Edward). Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will remember Ed with fondness. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com. Please share your stories and memories. Interment at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park, Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019