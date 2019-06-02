DeCARLO EDWARD P.

Age 83, of Moon Twp., formerly of Oakdale, died on May 29, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1935 in Oakdale, the son of the late Carmen and Mary (Mackey) DeCarlo. Edward graduated from West Allegheny High School, served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a longtime member of the Wolves Club of Coraopolis. He owned and operated Ed's Barber Shop in Coraopolis for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rose DeCarlo. As well as two brothers, Vince DeCarlo and Carl DeCarlo. Edward is survived by his three daughters, Kim DeCarlo, CO, Mary Del Eisley (Mike), Moon Twp., Carol Smith (Dan), Findlay Twp.; four grandchildren, Victoria, Parker, Alexandra and Madison; as well as a brother, Fred DeCarlo. Friends will be received on Monday, June 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, of Moon Twp. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp. (Everyone please meet at church). Committal and entombment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Moon Twp. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com