Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DeCARLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD P. DeCARLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD P. DeCARLO Obituary
DeCARLO EDWARD P.

Age 83, of Moon Twp., formerly of Oakdale, died on May 29, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1935 in Oakdale, the son of the late Carmen and Mary (Mackey) DeCarlo. Edward graduated from West Allegheny High School, served his country in the US Marine Corps and was a longtime member of the Wolves Club of Coraopolis. He owned and operated Ed's Barber Shop in Coraopolis for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rose DeCarlo. As well as two brothers, Vince DeCarlo and Carl DeCarlo. Edward is survived by his three daughters, Kim DeCarlo, CO, Mary Del Eisley (Mike), Moon Twp., Carol Smith (Dan), Findlay Twp.; four grandchildren, Victoria, Parker, Alexandra and Madison; as well as a brother, Fred DeCarlo. Friends will be received on Monday, June 3rd from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, of Moon Twp. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp. (Everyone please meet at church). Committal and entombment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Moon Twp. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now