HESTIN EDWARD P.

Age 87, of Monroeville, went peacefully to meet the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Edward is the son of the late Thady and Elizabeth (Brady) Hestin; beloved husband of Audrey (Hoch) Hestin; father of Ed (Karen), Kathy Derry (Pat), Ann Marie Bodi (Peter), Betsy Hudson (Chris), Chris (Nellie), Dan (Maryssa); grandfather of Erica Pristow (Ryan), Janelle Bench (Josh), Ryan Hestin, Sean, Megan, Erin and Brendan Derry, Tara and Kevin Bodi, Jacob, Andrew and Sam Hudson, Edward and Elisabeth Hestin, Rylee Hestin; great-grandfather of Emilia Pristow and Baby Girl, Pristow (expected in August); brother of Mary Dzat, the late John Hestin, Agnes Billock, Eileen Donovan, Betty Ann Burke and the late Michael Hestin; several nieces and nephews. Edward served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Edward worked for more than 50 years as an accountant and financial planner. He enjoyed reading anything related to military history, numismatics, and spending time with the love of his life, Audrey. Edward was a kind and gentle patriarch of a giant family who said his family was his most important investment. Friends will be received Monday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412) 372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church (Everyone please meet at the Church). Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care Fund through the Allegheny Health Network at www.supportahn.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.