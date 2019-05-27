Home

EDWARD P. KANE

On Friday, May 24, 2019, peacefull with his family by his side, Ed, age 77, of Lawrenceville. Loving husband to Carole; beloved father to Sean (Becky), Deirdre and Erin Kane; grandfather to Rilie, Brady, and Delaney Kane; brother to Marty (Penny) and the late Luke and George Kane. Ed was a follower of the Pittsburgh Penguins and worked at the arena for 45 years. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrencville. A memorial service with be held Tuesday, from 12-7:05 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019
