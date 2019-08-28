|
HARKINS EDWARD PATRICK "PAT"
Age 87, Of Sheraden, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Celine (McMahon) Harkins; loving father of Colleen Yaksick, Michael (Amy) Harkins and Mary Kate Schneider; grandfather of Timothy and Maggie, Graham (Lindsay), Molly and Owen and Grace and Bridget; brother of Eleanor Sekinger and the late James, Frank, John, Dan and HarryHarkins. Friends received on THURSDAY from 2-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Friday at 10 a.m. Pat was a devoted husband and caring father to his children and grandchildren. His greatest joys were his grandchildren. He spent countless hours with them and attended most of their activities and events. He orchestrated many family days at Kennywood Park and viewing of the July 4 th fireworks from the West End Bridge. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a retired City of Pittsburgh Firefighter stationed at No. 4 Fire House on Forbes Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Safety Net of the Mercy Hospital Foundation or The Catholic Charities.
