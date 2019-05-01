MURPHY EDWARD PAUL

Age 90, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 28, 2019 at the Concordia at the Orchard in Butler, PA. He was born May 13, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Patrick Murphy and the late Nora Murphy. Edward worked as a Structural Ironworker with the Ironworkers Local #3 in Pittsburgh, PA. He resided in Westview, Mars and Butler, PA. He was a member of Post #249 Butler VFW, Knights of Columbus and a member of the Westview VFW. He enjoyed hunting. Edward served in The Merchant Marines and the Marines during peace and war time as Private First Class in occupied Japan. Edward sang every morning to everyone at the Orchard. Also, he would go from table to table to greet everyone and to God bless them and participated in many other activities at the Orchard. Edward is survived by one son, Daniel G. (Cynthia Palmer) Murphy of Slippery Rock, PA; five daughters, Patricia Cavanaugh of Renfrew, PA, Colleen Halagich of East Butler, PA, Deborah (Dennis) Houlihan of Penn Hills, PA, Kathleen Murphy of Ocala, FL and Jeanne (fiance, Bob Brennan) Murphy of McDonald, PA; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Joseph Murphy of Verona, PA; one sister, Margaret McCloskey of New Brighton, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Jean M. Murphy whom he married on July 7, 1947 and who passed away on July 31, 2009. He was preceded by seven brothers, two sisters, one son-in-law, and one great-grandson. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:00 p.m. at the THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North Street Butler, PA. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.