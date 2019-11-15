|
|
RUSTEIKAS EDWARD PAUL
Age 88, of Allison Park and formerly of Lincoln Borough, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born August 15, 1931 in Duquesne and was the son of the late Walter and Theresa (Jackson) Rusteikas. He was the husband of the late Charlotte Mae (Pryor) Rusteikas who passed away March 18, 2012. Edward was a member of Dormition of the Holy Virgin Mary Russian Orthodox Church, McKeesport, and was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired as a warehouseman in 1993 from Ames Department Stores, Inc. (formerly, G. C. Murphy Co.), Christy Park (McKeesport, PA). He is survived by his sons, Edward Paul (Mary) Rusteikas, Jr., of Allison Park, and Daniel Charles Rusteikas of McKeesport; grandson, Joshua Keddie of Lincoln Borough; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine Marie Keddie; brothers, Theodore Ruskin and Leo Rusteikas; and sister, Margaret (Thomas) McNamara. There is no visitation. Private funeral service with Military Honors will be held in the chapel of Round Hill Cemetery with The Rev. Dimitri Ermakov, officiating. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Boston, Elizabeth Township, (412) 751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019