BALCHON EDWARD R., SR.

Age 76, a Moon Township resident of 50 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. "Ed" was born in Carnegie, the child of Edward and Mary (Meiser) Balchon and spent his life as a devoted husband, father and Pap Pap. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lucy (Masley) Balchon, who shares his birthday; his dedicated children, daughter, Beth Ann Cole; son, Edward R. Balchon, Jr.; and wife, Patti; son, Christopher Balchon and wife, Marnie; his adoring granddaughters, Carleigh (Matt) Walsh, Kaylan Brunot, Charris (Alex) Nelson and Krystofer Balchon; his cherished great-grandchildren, Pierce Brunot, Scout Walsh and two greatly anticipated babies; sister, Sharon Teyssier; and many special nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his beloved son, Timothy Joseph; his parents; and his sister, Virginia Vivadio. Ed was an active parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and worked for 31 years at Cyclops (Cytemp) Specialty Steel in Pittsburgh as a general foreman. Ed will always be remembered by his family and many friends for his unwavering loyalty, his faith, his sense of humor, his mischievous jokes and his treatment of strangers as friends. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at COPELAND'S, Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd., where a prayer service will be held Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Moon Township, with Rev. Frank Kurimsky, celebrant. Ed was the fortunate recipient of a life saving kidney transplant in 2015. Donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) at 800-DONORS-7 or www.core.org.