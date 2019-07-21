Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
EDWARD R. "RICK" JANKOWSKI Jr.

EDWARD R. "RICK" JANKOWSKI Jr. Obituary
JANKOWSKI, JR. EDWARD R. "RICK"

Age 63, after a long illness, on Friday, July 19, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 41 years to Linda S. (Maryniak); proud father of Nicole B. and Daniel R. Jankowski; very proud Pap Pap to Dustin and Travis; brother of the late Steven (survived by Cheryl) Jankowski; son-in-law to Sylvia (the late Harry) Maryniak. Also survived by brother-in-law Gary (Debby) Maryniak, nephews and family. Rick was a well-known Mason for BAC Local #9. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday from 3 - 8 p.m. Where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
